Finding the right makeup is a bit of a challenge when you are flooded with options and more so, when you are not sure about how good a product is. However, with beauty experts and celebrities vouching for it, mineral makeup seems to be a good choice. It is great for those who are sensitive to sunlight or are suffering from skin issues such as rosacea, acne, eczema. It is considered to be a safe choice because it does not contain chemicals, oils and other additives that can cause unnecessary breakouts or irritate your sensitive skin. It is non-comedogenic (doesn’t clog pores) and allows the skin to breathe. Several studies have suggested that mineral makeup has a soothing effect on the skin. On the other hand, traditional makeup contains many chemicals and fillers which can contribute to a multitude of skin concerns.

However, mineral makeup is not a recent innovation. In the year 1976, kindergarten teacher Diane Richardson Ranger wanted to create makeup products free of what she called the “seven deadly sins”: talc, perfume, alcohol, mineral oil, preservatives, emulsifiers, dyes and mineral oil. That’s how she founded the first modern mineral makeup brand, Bare Escentuals. Here is all you need to know about this cosmetic range.

What is mineral makeup?

Makeup which is made by grounding minerals like zinc oxide, titanium oxide and mica into tiny particles (powdered form). This kind of makeup is very light and is good for everyday wear as it does not look cakey or too made-up on your face.

Usage of the minerals

Iron oxides: These ingredients help to cover imperfections and matches with the colour of your skin tone. Typically come in shades of red, orange, brown and black.

Zinc oxide: Acts as a natural sunscreen. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Mica powders: These ingredients add glow and shimmer to foundations and concealers.

Titanium dioxide: It can be considered as a natural sunscreen, this ingredient gives our skin a luminous look. It is also an anti-inflammatory, so it may help soothe and calm irritated skin.

Organic oils: The lip-glosses contain soothing oils that are perfect for chapped lips.

Benefits of mineral makeup

⦁ All the ingredients in mineral makeup are bacteria-free and are long-lasting.

⦁ Effective ingredients help soothe, heal and protect the skin.

⦁ Natural ingredients are free of parabens, gluten, oils, irritating chemicals, synthetics, fragrances, preservatives and waxes.

⦁ Multipurpose pigments can be used wet or dry as a lip colour, highlighter, blush, eyeshadow, eyeliner, temporary hair colourant and body shimmer.

⦁ One can get sheer to opaque coverage from mineral makeup.

⦁ Contain fewer ingredients so there is less chance of irritation.

⦁ Mineral makeups are water resistant.

How to apply

Moisturise your skin before applying the makeup. If you want to apply this makeup during daytime then use a good sunscreen to protect your skin from UVB and UVA rays. Wait for a few minutes for it to get absorbed in your skin. Next, apply some mineral compact powder and then opt for mineral powder. Use a good sponge or brush to blend it evenly into your skin. If you are going out in the evening you can also opt for a mineral foundation. If you have oily skin, only apply the powder, skip the foundation and compact. Put on some lipstick, blush and eyeshadow if you want and you are all set to go out.

