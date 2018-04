Everyone desires to look good and create a lasting impression. Women want flawless skin, strong and lustrous hair. But, those dark elbows can really be a turn-off. So, ensure you take necessary measures to take care of one of the most neglected body parts – elbow.

Read: Home remedy to get rid of dark elbows

“The skin on the elbow is subjected to chronic stretching from bending and rubbing against clothes and furniture. Pigmentation, dryness and thickening of skin and ingrown hair are also common in the elbow which further adds to the roughness of the skin,” underlines Dr Apratim Goel dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai.

Read: Make your elbows soft and fair with these home remedies

Below, Dr Goel lists out some DIY hacks to help you get rid of dark and dry elbows.

Elbow care:

Cleanse thoroughly at least twice a day.

Exfoliate gently by using a mild scrub once a day. This will keep the skin soft and supple.

Sunscreen application in the morning and a moisturizing cream at night with an upward massaging stroke helps increase the blood circulation and improve lines and wrinkles.

Once in a day, massage your elbows with vegetable oil or olive oil. It will delay the signs of aging.

Wear elbow guards of soft cotton to avoid friction.

Take two teaspoons of besan (gram flour) and ½ tsp of turmeric powder and mix this with milk cream to form a paste. Apply generously on the dark elbows for 10-12 minutes. Wash with warm water.\The milk cream has a moisturizing and skin lightening effect.

Lemon juice acts as a natural bleaching agent. Applying these to the affected region can help to lighten the skin on a black neck.

Apply oatmeal paste, curd, almonds and fresh tomato juice to lighten the skin.

Powder of dried orange peels when made a paste with rosewater and applied on elbows, lightens the tan.

Scrub elbows in a circular motion (If left for too long on skin, turmeric may stain your skin yellow).

Image source: Shutterstock