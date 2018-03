Have you paid enough attention to the blackheads you get on your ears? If your answer is no, you must bookmark this post immediately. We tend to only focus on the blackheads we get around our nose and the ones around our ears are usually left out. They look nasty and are a result of unhygienic skincare routine. Using tools to get rid of blackheads may not be feasible all the time and might cause mishaps if not done the right ways. Blackhead scraping tools and also be harsh on your skin and should only be done by professionals. Here are a few ways to get rid of blackheads from your ears at home without using the blackhead removal tool.

Warm compress

This is probably one of the most trusted ways of getting rid of the blackheads. Warmth helps in opening up the clogged pores of your skin which in turn helps dislodge the dead skin cells and other impurities from the skin including blackheads. Here’s what you have to do.

Take some warm water and soak a clean muslin cloth in it.

Squeeze out the excess water and compress on the ear for 2-3 minutes at regular intervals. Now use a cleanser to cleans that area well.

Don’t forget to moisturise the area well.

You can try this method every once in a week.

Lemon: Rich in citric acid that is know to be a great cleanser, lemon juice can help remove excess oil from the skin which is one of the major causes of blackheads. Moreover, it is also a natural astringent, it can help remove blackheads from your ears easily.

Here’s what you have to do:

Squeeze about 1 and a half teaspoon of lemon juice in about 1 teaspoon of water and mix well till it gets diluted.

Take cotton and dip it in and apply it directly on the blackheads

Take cotton and dip it in and apply it directly on the blackheads Let it dry for about 10-15 minute and then wipe it off with a wet cotton.

Baking soda

Baking soda helps cleanse your skin big time. It also works wonders on blackheads. Here’s how to use it.