If you thought that nail art was difficult and that only experts could do it, you’re wrong. You can easily do simple tweaks in your nail polish application and do gorgeous nail art at home. Take a look.

Patterned nail art: Choose two colour combinations that you like, for example, pink and white. Apply any one colour, say white coloured nail colour like you normally would. Now take a fruit mesh bag or any other kind of thin meshed sheet, cut a small piece– a little bigger than your nail– and keep it on your white nails. Now apply the other colour, carefully enough to not shake the mesh from its place. And there you have a patterned nail art. You can choose any other pattern you like.

Dotted nail art: Choose any two colour combination of your choice, say black and golden. Now apply one of the colours say black like you normally would and now take a bobby pin or any other normal pin with a thin end and dip it into the other nail paint. Carefully make dots using that all over the already applied nail polish and you are done.

Glitter nail art: All you need is glitter pigment and similar colour nail polish. Apply the nail polish like you would and then dip your finger or alternate finger if you like it that way into the glitter powder. Take your finger out and brush off the extras after the nail has dried.

Stone nail art:

You’ll need some tiny artistic stones that you can easily find at any general stores. Apply your favourite colour nail paint and hold this small stones using an eyebrow plucker and place it in the corners of your cuticles before the nail paint dries. Now, wait for it to dry and hold the stones properly. You can use sticky stones too.