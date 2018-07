Wearing ornaments can make you look appealing. Today, along with gold and silver, many of us opt for artificial jewellery as one can get a lot of variety in it and it is easily affordable, light in weight. But, do you know that the low quality of metals or plastic used in it can give a tough time to your skin.

Artificial ornaments and its effect on the skin

Artificial bangles, rings, earrings, neck chains, ear and nose studs can please our eyes due to its bright colours and striking look. But, have you ever thought of what is the jewellery doesn’t suit you? If you are allergic to artificial jewellery you may suffer from a burning sensation if the jewellery comes in contact with your body. Furthermore, it can also cause itching, bleeding, pus discharge and so on. As per Dr Shuba Dharmana, Dermatologist and Medical Director, Lejeune Medspa, Bengaluru, “Blisters, boils, red/black/ blue discolouration, acne and infections can also be seen.”

You can be allergic to nickel in Jewellery

Nickle is used in jewellery, coins, keys and so on. After wearing the earrings if your ears experience a burning sensation or if you suffer from rashes or boils around your neck, then you may be allergic to nickel. Your skin may swell and you may also get dry patches. Your skin may become darker and leathery if you don’t treat it at the right time. Monsoon skin care tips: Look ravishing with these 6 beauty tips

Few tips to keep in mind

“If you have a sensitive or a dry skin prone to eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis and so on, avoid wearing artificial jewellery,” says Dr Shuba Dharmana.

If you do have a rash or itching in the area remove the jewellery and consult a doctor who can conduct an allergy test.

“Your doctor will prescribe you an over-the-counter cream which you can apply to the affected area. But, avoid the overuse of it.

Moisturize your skin with a good barrier cream twice daily if you develop dry skin.

Avoid jewellery that is made with nickel.. 4 karat, 16 karat and 18 karat yellow gold is safe to wear. You can also wear surgical grade stainless steel, silver and platinum.

Also, avoid nickel which can be in bra straps, watches, hooks etc and choose nickel free accessories. How to match your makeup to your gold jewellery

If you are not sure ask your doctor to refer you for a skin allergy test.

The take-home message: If you are allergic to artificial jewellery or nickel avoid wearing it. If you experience the symptoms don’t ignore and seek immediate medical attention.

Image Source: Shutterstock