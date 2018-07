Makeup products are the perfect breeding ground for bacteria and can invite a lot of skin problems and other infections like acne, stye, conjunctivitis, cold sores and others. You can get herpes as well. Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai, tells us why we shouldn’t share cosmetics.

“If someone with herpes uses a lipstick and then you use it immediately afterwards, then there is a chance of the infection spreading to you. Do not share your makeup brushes or beauty blenders with anyone as it can aggravate your existing acne. Cold sores, warts, acne and many more skin problems can occur because the bacteria and sebum get transferred directly on to your face. Eye infections like stye and conjunctivitis can occur if you share your mascara, eyeliner or kajal.”

As per Dr Apratim Goel, Any product that comes in contact with skin or mucous membranes – lip gloss, mascara, pressed foundation, makeup brushes, toothbrush and razors should not be shared. Make sure, that you do not have a cold sore before trying out a tester, to prevent the spread of infection. You must always ask the salesperson to shave off the tip of the lipstick and then try it.

Take these precautions given below:

Wash your makeup brushes regularly.

Do not use expired products.

Go to salons with good hygienic conditions.

Use disposable testers

If any allergy, infection, itching or a burning sensation occurs, visit your dermatologist. Avoid self-medication.

