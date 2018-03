Holi is over and you probably still have traces of colour on your skin, scalp and hair. This can be more harmful to your skin than you think it is. Especially when it comes to hair after is it ruined by Holi colour, you will notice that your scalp gets extremely itchy and flaky, plus your hair might have gotten brittle and lifeless. Isn’t it?

Here’s are a few things you can do to revive your hair after Holi:

Hair cleansers: Go for hair cleansers. If you don’t have some store-bought hair cleansers, go for natural hair cleansers like Reetha and Shikakai. These cleansers will help you get rid of all the colour deposited on your scalp and make your hair cleaner.

Deep conditioning: Go for deep conditioning to get away with the brittleness of your hair due to the chemicals present in the Holi colours. Condition your hair thoroughly. Here’s how to deep condition your hair without a conditioner. Here’s a hair conditioning regime with coconut milk.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera is an all-around nourishment for hair. Not only does it make your hair soft and smooth but also strengthen it from within. Rich in vitamin E Aloe vera is your one-stop solution for all your hair problems. Aloe vera also has antiviral and antifungal properties that can kill the microorganisms and prevent the hair follicles from clogging that can cause dandruff. All you have to do is slit some aloe vera stem and collect the gel in between in a bowl. Now apply that to your hair and rinse well after it has dried.

Steam: Did you know you can treat hair fall with a hot oil massage and steam therapy! Steam softens your hair and makes it smooth and shiny. It is like a detoxification therapy for your hair. It will help you get rid of all the Holi colour of your hair making it lustrous.

