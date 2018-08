Tamarind or imli is one of the vital ingredients of Indian cuisine. You find it in chutneys, digestive candies, pickles, and more foods. Apart from improving digestion, treating piles, controlling cholesterol levels and enhancing your cardiovascular health, it can be beneficial for your skin too.

Here are few beauty benefits of tamarind

• It can lighten your skin and keep the skin rashes at bay: If you spot skin rashes or wish to get rid of those dead cells on your skin, try tamarind. Tamarind contains citric and malic acid which can help you to lighten your skin. It also contains a compound called xyloglycans which can tackle your skin rashes. Just boil a little tamarind in water and add some turmeric to it. You can apply it on your face and wash it off with cold water. This will help you to lighten marks on your skin.

• It can moisturize your skin: If you experience skin problems like patchy, dry, flaky and dull skin then opt for tamarind. It can help you overcome your skin issues. You can use boiled and cooled tamarind water as a moisturizer. Add tamarind to the boiling water and simmer. Then, add a little green tea and simmer again. Strain and mix well. apply it on your body and it can hydrate your skin.

• It can tackle premature ageing: Tamarind contains antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins that fight free radicals which lead to premature ageing. Take a little tamarind pulp, ½ tablespoon gram flour, ½ teaspoon semolina and ½ teaspoon honey. Mix all the ingredients well and apply the paste on your face. Then, wash it off after some time.

Note: You can conduct a patch test before applying it. If you notice any burning sensation or redness, don’t apply it.

