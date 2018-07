We all use perfumes but whenever we walk through this particular section of the department store we almost get a headache. The scents are cloying as they use synthetic scents and chemicals. Inhaling and spritzing those perfumes onto your skin can be detrimental. However, finding the right perfume becomes tough so it is always easier to make your own perfume with essential oils like sandalwood, rose, jasmine, etc. Essential oils are expensive but have long been used in perfume-making and they are also very beneficial for our skin.

How to make DIY perfume

To make your own perfume all you need an apparatus like a glass bowl, a dropper, glass bottle, essential oils and carrier oils. Take a glass bowl and blend the oils together. After blending the essential oils just smell it to find out whether you like the fragrance or not. Once you like the fragrance, you can add one drop of carrier oil and blend it. Check once again if it is smelling right or not. If yes, then take a dropper and transfer it into a glass bottle, make sure the glass bottle has a tight cover.

DIY perfume recipes for you

Take a glass bowl, add 2 drops of sandalwood, 2 drops of lavender and 2 drops of lemon essential oils together. Blend it well and check the smell. Then pour it into a glass bottle with the help of a dropper.

Another recipe, mix 4 drops of lavender with 4 drops of lemon and 1 or 2 drops of patchouli. Then follow the same process mentioned above.

You can also just mix 2 drops of geranium to 2 drops of sandalwood. To balance the fragrance you can also add a half a drop of a citrusy essential oil like lemon or orange.

Essential Oils

It is the highly concentrated version of the natural oils, it is extracted from the plants or other sources. Most of the essential oils have a host of benefits for hair care, skin care and others. Here, we have listed a few benefits of these essential oils.

Chamomile: This oil is an overall mood lifter. Act as one of the powerful calming agent, and an antidepressant.

Cinnamon: This oil is a natural aphrodisiac. It is also a natural home deodorizer and freshener. Helps to treat and prevent a headache.

Geranium: This oil helps to lessens fatigue, uplifts mood and promotes emotional wellness. It also alleviates anxiety.

Jasmine: This oil helps to overcome stress and a natural remedy for emotional stress, low libido and insomnia

Lavender: It has calming and anti-depressant properties. It is a sedative, relieves headaches, and other pains. It also helps to improve sleep.

Lemon: This essential oil improves mood and rejuvenates energy. It also helps to get rid of nausea

Orange: It helps ease anxiety and decrease hypertension. It enhances immunity, helps reduce pain and boosts the mood.

Patchouli: This essential oil boosts the immune system and also works as a natural deodorant.

Rose: This oil relieves anxiety and improves depression, balances the hormones.

Carrier Oils

Before the application on skin, carrier oils help dilute the essential. They are the base for the essential oil, to properly dilute them a large amount of the carrier oil is used with the essential oils. These oils themselves have many benefits. Like almond oil helps to balance the moisture of the skin, gives the skin a natural glow. Grapeseed oil doesn’t make the skin greasy because it contains linoleic acid, vitamin E, proteins and minerals. Jojoba oil gets easily absorbed into the skin.

