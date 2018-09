Our lifestyle such as our sleep pattern, eating habits, exercise routine, hygiene and drinking habits have a direct impact on how your skin looks. Basically, the nutrition our body gets and the food we eat will have a direct reflection in your facial skin. So, if you wish to get a glowing and radiant skin then you should include a powerful juice in your diet. To prepare this juice at home you only need a few ingredients and a juicer. This juice recipe includes various fresh fruits and vegetables. But for best results, you should opt for organic produce.

DIY homemade juice for glowing skin

Ingredients:

Beetroot

Carrot

Cucumber

Apple

Pomegranate

Ginger

Orange

Watermelon

Mint Leaves

Lemon

How to prepare the juice:

Step 1: Take a juicer, extract the juice of 1 large peeled beetroot (cut into pieces).

Step 2: Then put 2 small peeled carrots into the juicer.

Step 3: Extract the juice of 1 peeled cucumber.

Step 4: Then, extract the juice of 1 large apple (cut into small pieces)

Step 5: Now, extract the juice of ginger root, make sure you remove the skin before putting it into the juicer.

Step 6: Now it’s time to put 1 large peeled orange into the juicer.

Step 7: You can add a little lemon juice and enjoy your freshly extracted juice, or continue with the remaining steps.

Step 8: Pour the entire jug of mixed fruit juice into a blender.

Step 9: Remove the black seeds from the watermelon and put half cup of watermelon cubes in the blender.

Step 10: Now add a handful of fresh mint leaves.

Step 11: Next, add the juice of half a lemon. Add some crushed ice too.

Benefits of the ingredients:

Beetroot: It protects the skin from premature ageing signs as they are rich in antioxidants and they neutralize the free radicals. Plus, it helps to purify your blood and aids in detoxification, which in turn gives a healthy glow to the skin.

Carrot: The high vitamin A and other antioxidants in carrots keep your skin vibrant, healthy, and glowing. Carrots even protect your skin from the damage caused by the harmful UV rays of the sun.

Cucumber: This fruit keeps the skin hydrated.

Apple: Apples help maintain healthy and younger-looking skin as they are rich in vitamin A, B and C as well as beta-carotene, antioxidants.

Pomegranate: It contains vitamin C which promotes collagen formation, which helps delay skin wrinkling.

Orange and lemon: The strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in both the citrusy fruits help fight signs of ageing and prevent skin damage

Ginger: Ginger promotes a smooth and clear skin as they are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Watermelon: The compound lycopene in watermelon protects the skin against UV light and neutralizes free radicals.