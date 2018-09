We mostly take care of our skin during the daytime. But our skin deserves some care and pampering at night too. We can use a night cream during bedtime to keep our skin healthy. Here we have mentioned a homemade, natural apple night cream recipe which will nourish and revitalize your skin.

Apples are rich in antioxidants, vitamins A, B and C, beta-carotene and malic acid. These nutrients help maintain younger-looking and healthy skin. The antioxidants present in apples rejuvenate skin and promote. Malic acid is considered good for maintaining smooth and soft skin because of its exfoliating properties.

However, the night cream also includes extra-virgin olive oil and rose water. Both the ingredients help improve skin tone and reduce pigmentation.

Due to the healthy fat and antioxidant content in olive oil, it works as a natural skin moisturizer and delays the effects of ageing on the skin.

Rose water reduce acne, revitalizes ageing skin, maintains the skin’s pH balance, heals scars, regenerates skin tissues. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

DIY apple night cream

Ingredients:

1 apple

Olive oil

Rosewater

A blender

A double boiler

A knife

A bowl

A mixing spoon

A plastic or glass container

How to prepare: Take a knife and cut an apple into two halves, remove the seeds. Chop it into small pieces. Put the pieces into a blender and add one-half cup of olive oil. Blend these 2 ingredients for 5 to 7 minutes until it turns into a smooth paste. Pour the mixture into a double boiler. Heat it for a few minutes until it is warm. Allow it to cool. Then, mix in one-half cup of rose water. After that store it in a glass container. You can store this homemade night cream in the refrigerator for 4 to 6 days.