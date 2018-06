Do you have a party planned? Are you going on a vacation? Are you embarrassed by a pimple which has mushroomed on your face and refuses to disappear? Take it easy! We have the perfect solution for you. Pimples are commonly seen in many people and pimples can be caused due to the factors such as bacteria, hormonal changes, pollution, stress, clogged follicles on your skin, consumption of oily and junk food. One of the primary reasons for it is an excessive oil secretion from the oil glands present in the skin. And as soon as your skin starts clearing up, they reappear and irritate you. Isn’t it annoying?



Pimples can appear on the face, back, neck, legs and shoulders. It can lower one’s self-confidence and one can feel awkward.

Though pimples are not a major concern, it can worsen if one doesn’t seek dermatologist’s advice. Here, Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai, tells you how to say bye, bye to pimples with the face mask suggested below.

Keep pimples at bay and say hello, to this saviour. “To enjoy the pimple-free skin, Take 2 tablespoons fullers’ earth, 2 tablespoons sandalwood powder, 2 drops of garlic juice, 1 egg white and rose water. Mix all the ingredients together and apply it on the face. Wash it off after 15 minutes,” explains Dr Apratim Goel.

The takeaway message: Don’t pick on your pimples and consult your dermatologist in case the problem worsens.