Jai Ho actress, Daisy Shah will be soon seen in a multi-starer movie ‘Race 3’ and apart from her acting skills, Daisy has amazing hair to flaunt. Her luscious, long tresses amplify her beauty and make her look the diva that she is. Her Instagram is an evidence that she loves to play around with her hair and right from boho braids to random buns she has tried out every possible hairstyle. However, she seems to be ponytail lover, and why now! Her bouncy, lustrous hair is perfect for any kind of ponytail. Here are a few ponytail inspiration you can take from Daisy Shah.

This sleek middle-partition low ponytail…

This ponytail with casual locks…

This side-partition low ponytail…

Super high ponytail anyone?

High ponytail with pouf!

Ponytail with waves… they look sexy!

This elegant ponytail with soft waves that will go with all your Indian avatars…

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below!