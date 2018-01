Crystal Clear’s Non-Surgical Aesthetic COMCIT Facial, also known as the frozen facial, is an innovative cold therapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses CryoOxygen Microchannelling Collagen Induction Therapy to deliver firmer, brighter and smoother skin after just one treatment. Dr Raina Nahar, Consultant, Cosmetologist and Dermatologist Dermatology (Skin & Venereal Disease), Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital will help us in understanding the A-Z of the procedure.

Understanding the procedure: One of the most successful methods of skin rejuvenation, frozen facial does a remarkable job of stimulating collagen production and driving active ingredients into the deeper skin layers. The facial uses the latest technology, COMCIT that delivers Cry-Oxygen and Micro-Channeling Rollers that produces an epidermal junction for an instant difference. The role of cold oxygen here is to cool the skin down and stimulate the micro-circulation, hence increasing the blood supply and fibroblasts for collagen production. It targets the skin where the skin health begins.

Argan Stem Cell Extract clinically proven to help accelerate the skin’s natural repair process and fight skin ageing right at the root. Low Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid penetrates deep into the skin and holds in moisture. Neurolightis has been clinically proven to decrease dark spots and reduce pigmentation

The main purpose of frozen facial: It not only helps to achieve plump, radiant skin but also evens out skin tone blemishes, fine lines and dehydrated skin depending upon the active ingredients used during the session.

Can it worsen pre-existing medical conditions? As this technique can be customized as per patient’s skin condition and therefore minimizes any evident side effects. Hence, there is minimal risk in this procedure.

The number of sittings and shelf life of this procedure: Visible results are seen from the first session but a course of 4-6 sessions with a gap of 15 days gives the best results. Maintenance for skin would be once in 2-3 months.

Recovery time: Within a day or two mild swelling and redness would resolve.

Cost of frozen facial: One sitting would cost between Rs. 5000/- to 7000/-.

The right target audience for this treatment: These procedures can be customised for all age groups like acne-prone, uneven skin tone or dull ageing skin.

