Many people undergo a liposuction or fat reduction surgery thinking that the moment the procedure is done their body will look slender and slim just the way they want. But the reality is not that easy. It takes time for the body to recover and recuperate before you can see the results of contouring. Liposuction is a cosmetic method through which fat cells are removed from beneath the skin especially from areas where the fat refuses to budge despite exercise and dieting – abdomen, thighs, buttock, arms, back. However, unlike popular belief, you don’t get up from the OT after the procedure is done and walk out with a perfect body. It takes time for results to show. So, we got talking to Dr Sameer Karkhanis Cosmetic Surgeon, Centre for Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Mumbai to know what to expect right after liposuction. Here are few myths about liposuction busted by an expert.

Here are few things one can experience after liposuction, according to the doctor:

Pain and discomfort: There could be some amount of pain in the operated areas for the initial two days after the surgery. How much pain one experiences depends on the type of surgery, part of the body involved and anaesthesia used. For people who are operated under local anaesthesia, which indicates lesser incision and smaller area involved, pain could exist for 24 hours. For people who are operated under general anaesthesia where the incisions and the body area involved are large might feel immense pain post the surgery. They might also require narcotic analgesia to counter the pain.

Soreness and swelling: There could also be some soreness and swelling in the areas that were subjected to liposuction. This is why aftercare is necessary for the soreness and swelling to settle. The soreness is usually most intense during the second and fourth day after liposuction and then decreases steadily. However, for the initial four to eight weeks the areas from where fat is removed remain tender and sore which can be quite bothersome. After that, it gradually starts to subside.

Rest and recuperation: The more areas subjected to liposuction at a time, the more soreness and pain will a patient experience. For instance, if someone has had liposuction in only one or two areas, he/she should usually be able to return to work in less than 24 to 48 hours. But for someone who had it done in four areas in total, it might take him around a week of best rest to recuperate. This is why a liposuction needs to be planned properly. If there are four areas that need cosmetic attention plan to schedule two procedures in a month with a gap of a fortnight in between. In this way, two areas can be taken care off during one sitting each. In any case, too much of the body area should not be subjected to liposuction in a single sitting as it can prolong the time for bed rest, increase the risk of fatal blood clots in the lungs.

Back to work: Most patients should be able to return to normal desk-type work within two to three days after liposuction. Although soreness and tenderness will limit the speed with which a patient can move about, patients should be reasonably comfortable while sitting at a desk or working at a computer.

Back to exercise: Most patients can resume their routine exercising within a week after liposuction. Initially, patients should not attempt too much exercise. It is recommended that patients start out by doing about 25 percent of their usual amount of exercise and thereafter increase their daily exercise as tolerated over a month time.

