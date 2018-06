As we age its effect is seen on our skin and more prominently on our face – dark circles, wrinkles, creases, sagging skin what have you. One reason why this happens is because we lose collagen a protein that gives the skin the uniformity and keeps wrinkles and creases at bay. As we keep losing more and more collagen the skin on your face and elsewhere loses its elasticity and appears wrinkly and sagging. This is when one starts to look aged robbed of one’s age. Of course, one can restore youthfulness in its essence and accept age gracefully but before we get there and the wisdom to see beauty in our deeds and not skin hits us, we do find for ways to restore lost youth.

In cosmetic terms, it would mean to restore lost collagen. Now there are various ways to do this – creams, injections and other cosmetic procedures. We got speaking to Dr Batul Patel, medical director and Dermatologist, The Bombay Skin Clinic, Mumbai to know more about collagen and its benefits. We also speak if the artificial collagen can be any good for the skin to restore vitality and the lost liveliness.

1. What is collagen and why is it important for the skin?

Collagen is an important component of skin a protein which helps to maintain its structure, form and keeps the skin hydrated. It consists of about 28 types of proteins that account for 25 to 35 per cent of total protein mass in mammals. We keep losing this all-important protein as we age at a rate of about 1-1.5 per cent per year. These fibres become thicker, shorter with a reduction in density and elastin. Also due to loss of hyaluronic acid, the skin loses moisture and elasticity. This results in a reduction of the skin’s ability to retain its shape and does not conform to the contours of the face, while the skin appears loose and sags. Gravity further pulls on the skin while forming sagging eyelids and bags, lines and furrows.

2. What are collagen supplements and what do they do?

Collagen supplements are of various types, but generally, they have hydrolyzed type collagen. Hydrolyzed collagen consists of small peptides, enriched in specific amino acids: glycine, proline and hydroxyproline. Hydrolysed collagen is highly digestible, absorbed and distributed in the different tissues of the human body due to its low molecular weight. It is seen that collagen peptides can be efficiently absorbed and hence easily distributed to the deepest layer of the skin. Here they can stimulate the proliferation and motility of fibroblasts while inducing an increase in the density and diameter of collagen fibres. This also helps to increase hyaluronic acid production and activate protection against UVA radiation.

3. What are the benefits of taking collagen supplements?

Consuming collagen peptide daily for at least four to eight weeks helps to form new collagen. Collagen peptides have been proven to improve the skin health by increasing its hydration leading to the supple radiant skin. It also increases the elasticity of the skin making it look young. The roughness of the skin also improves which gives a smooth skin free from blemishes and fines lines. These collagen peptides also have added antioxidants which protect the skin from sun damage and reduce pigmentation. The added antioxidants like lycopene, vitamin C and grape seed extract also help to fight free radicals caused by sun exposure and environmental pollution.

4. Should anything one know before taking collagen supplements?

The collagen supplements generally have ingredients from animal origins and hence indicated on the packaging by the red dot. So before consuming its best to be educated the exact content of the supplements. Some collagen supplements are to be taken in water or juice. While there are some collagen supplements which are heat stable so they can be added to hot food items like a bowl of dal or veggies.

5. Are there any downsides to taking collagen supplements?

Based on international research results, both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Commission for Health and Consumer Protection have confirmed that hydrolyzed collagen is safe. Some minor side effects, such as dyspepsia, nausea or flatulence, may rarely occur from consuming collagen peptides. The aftertaste is sometimes not very pleasing so adding the collagen supplements to a juice will help to reduce the aftertaste.

6. Are collagen supplements the most effective way to boost collagen in your body? If not, what is the most effective way?

Skin ageing affects several constituents of the skin and hence its appearance due to its complex biological process. Intrinsic and extrinsic, the primary processes of skin ageing, are controlled respectively by genetic variations and by extrinsic components like sun damage, nutritional diets, stress, environmental pollution and other factors. So it needs to be treated in a multifactorial way like maintaining a balanced diet and good supply of food supplements to help to improve the macro and micronutrients to improve the quality of the skin. Finally, a good skin care plan and anti-ageing treatments in conjunction with collagen supplements will help to stimulate healthy collagen and improve the skin texture and prevent premature ageing.

Image source: Shutterstock