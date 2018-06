When it comes to our face we don’t give much importance to the area under our eyes, until dark circles are shouting out in form of deep creases and hollow lines. In fact, the under eye area is the most delicate and ignored area of the face and shows signs of ageing first which makes the entire face look gloomy and aged. The skin in this area (under eye) is the thinnest and there are fat, muscles and blood vessels underneath it. The skeletal structure holds everything in place and so your eyes look bigger and fuller when you are young. But as you age and the bones become weak and deteriorate the same happens with the bones supporting the face. So as the bones underneath the eyes start to melt the fat further drops downward causing a sunken appearance. Here is a list of home remedies and cosmetic procedures that can help you revive tired eyes.

So what causes dark circles?

The sunken appearance under the eye area also known as tear trough region casts a shadow which makes it seem like one has gone dark circles. Moreover, because the skin in this area is thin and the blood vessels underneath are green in colour it might make the depression look even deeper. The other reasons for under eye dark circles are pigmentation (which is genetic in some cases) and frequent rubbing of the eyes. Here is a more comprehensive explanation on why we get dark circles.

Here Dr Shuba Dharmana, Dermatologist & Medical Director, Lejeune Medspa, Bangalore tells us about the various procedures used to treat dark circles which promises a younger look and stops the age clock too, well for some time, though.

1. Under Eye Filler: This is one of the most common procedures used to treat dark circles. We lose the collagen, the protein found in skin that keeps it firm as we age. The loss of collagen makes the under eye sag and lose. In this procedure, a filler injection that contains hyaluronic acid which constitutes of special molecules is injected in the delicate area under the eye. These molecules bind together thereby hydrating and plumping the area. The effect of the filler can last for a year or more but the result is instantaneous.

2. Botulinum toxin injections to reduce lines and wrinkles: Botox is a preferred choice for many cosmetic procedures and they are known to be effective in reducing lines and wrinkles, especially the ones that appear at the outer corner of the eyes called ‘Crows Feet.’ Botox is a purified protein which when injected into the muscles temporarily freezes the muscle making the skin look smooth and stretched. This can be injected at the outer corner of the eye as well as below the eye to relax the muscle activity, to stretch and smoothen the lines around the eyes. The result from this treatment would typically last 12 weeks but can last longer if done regularly.

3. Ultherapy: In this therapy ultrasound energy is used to deliver thermal energy deep within the layers of the skin to induce collagen formation. It is an FDA approved non-surgical facelift used to tighten skin around face and neck. The results from the therapy last for up to two years and when combined with under eye filler the results can be long-lasting.

4. Q switched laser: This laser therapy Q switched laser targets melanin the brown pigment in our skin and results are seen over a period of time after a few sessions. Typically four to five sittings are recommended with good skin care and sun protection.

5. Peels: Under eye area is delicate hence this area is treated by specific peels which are kinder to the area such as lactic and TCA. Good maintenance and care must be followed with sun protection for optimal results. Typically four to six sittings may be required.

6. Platelet-rich plasma therapy: In this therapy platelet-rich plasma is collected and spun from patients own blood. This PRP solution when injected activates growth factors and these stimulate healing and the production of collagen. This PRP is injected in the form of tiny microinjections in the under eye region or it may be applied in the area and followed with a dermaroller or dermapen treatment under the eye. This treatment may cause some bruising and a gradual improvement is seen after 6-8 weeks. Three sittings are usually undertaken with a gap of 6-8 weeks between the sessions.

