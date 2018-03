For men, having fat tissues dangling around the chest area creating the impression of man boobs is an embarrassment is least to say. There is a social stigma attached to this physiological flaw that makes them run low on confidence and shy. Some put in a lot of efforts to get rid of this problem – they exercise, try diet control, drop some pounds – but the problem might still persist. This is when some men opt to go under the knife for mastectomy or male breast reduction procedure. Here are few faqs on male breast reduction that everybody needs answers too.

But undergoing this cosmetic procedure is not all about walking in the hospital one fine morning, getting the procedure done and walking out with a flat chiselled chest. There are a lot of protocols that need to be followed before undergoing the surgery. Here Dr Viral Desai, Celebrity Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeon, DHI & CPLSS, Mumbai lists outs what one needs to do before undergoing the surgery:

Observe NBM-nill by mouth: In medical terms, this means preoperative fasting at least for eight hours before the surgery. Preoperative fasting is the practice where one is advised abstaining from oral food and fluid intake intended to prevent pulmonary aspiration of stomach contents during general anaesthesia.

In medical terms, this means preoperative fasting at least for eight hours before the surgery. Preoperative fasting is the practice where one is advised abstaining from oral food and fluid intake intended to prevent pulmonary aspiration of stomach contents during general anaesthesia. Have a detailed discussion with the doctor: Inform the doctor about any allergies or illness or disease or medications that you are taking. Certain medications can lead to surgery complications. So be clear about what you want.

Inform the doctor about any allergies or illness or disease or medications that you are taking. Certain medications can lead to surgery complications. So be clear about what you want. Stop smoking: Quit the butt well around one week before surgery as a precaution.

Quit the butt well around one week before surgery as a precaution. Stop blood thinning tablets: Discontinue taking asprin/disprin/vitamins or any other medication at least a week before surgery.

Discontinue taking asprin/disprin/vitamins or any other medication at least a week before surgery. Stop alcohol: At least before one week of the surgery give up this vice as it could lead to complications pre and post surgery.

At least before one week of the surgery give up this vice as it could lead to complications pre and post surgery. Sleep well: Rest well before the surgery and have a good night sleep (at least 6 hours of sleep). This helps the body to deal with the strains of the surgery.

Rest well before the surgery and have a good night sleep (at least 6 hours of sleep). This helps the body to deal with the strains of the surgery. Get the routine tests done: Go for all the blood tests to check for hormonal issues and blood sugar levels that could pose to be a restriction during the surgery.

Go for all the blood tests to check for hormonal issues and blood sugar levels that could pose to be a restriction during the surgery. Age: A mastectomy can be done only on patients who are above 18 years of age. So, even if you have seen the breasts develop at a younger age you have to wait till you are 18 to go under the knife.

Image source: Shutterstock