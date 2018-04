There are various kinds of cosmetic procedures available today to enhance your aesthetic beauty. In fact, with every passing day, we keep hearing about new procedures that cosmetic surgeons have to offer which are safe, effective and of course beautifies you in more than one way. There are different procedures for the face and the body. The most common of all the procedures that people opt for body contouring is liposuction. This procedure involves removing fat from beneath the skin cosmetically and permanently.

However, there are many myths and facts associated with this procedure. Even though technically it is just a cosmetic procedure which only serves an aesthetic purpose many people confuse it for a weight loss surgery. In fact, we spoke to Dr Sameer Karkhanis Cosmetic Surgeon, Centre for Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Mumbai to debunk some myths associated with liposuction. Here is what he has to say:

Myth: Liposuction is an alternative to diet and exercise

Most of our weighty issues and woes arise because we are reluctant to follow the right diet and exercise even for 30 minutes a day and end up believing that a spot reduction with liposuction can help to get that ideal body. There is no denying that liposuction helps in spot reduction and removes fat from the stubborn areas which are resistant to fat loss even with proper diet and exercise. However, liposuction cannot replace the health benefits of regular exercise and a healthy diet. It is not an antidote for poor dietary habits or inactivity. It just contours your body and removes fat. If you don’t follow healthy habits weight gain is inevitable.

Myth: Liposuction is a weight loss surgery

Get this straight – it is not. It is a body contouring procedure. It can effectively reduce fat from specific body areas, like the thighs, abdomen and arms giving your body a more slender look. When combined with other body contouring procedures the results could be spectacular. What should you choose: liposuction or weight loss surgery? Read to know more.

Myth: The modern-day liposuction procedures are instant and more effective

Yes, there are a variety of methods available today which promises instant results. Some of them are also touted as lunchtime procedure with less incision and downtime. However, keep in mind that these ‘lunchtime lipos’ or other fad procedures could be harmful eventually. All liposuction procedures which make a difference or give significant results require incisions, anaesthesia and an adequate post-operative recovery period. Yes, you need to give your body time to heal to look good. Nothing happens instantly. Know what is the difference between liposuction and lypolisis.

Myth: A good liposuction means a well-contoured body. If you gain weight or your body looks disproportionate after the procedure it is botched.

This can be true in some cases, a reason why it is always advised to go for a qualified surgeon to undergo a cosmetic procedure. More often such irregularities are caused by a patient’s post-operative weight gain. Liposuction permanently removes fat cells from the targeted area. However if one gains weight post the procedure the other parts of the body (which were not targeted during the procedure) might swell up (as fat cells grow) this result in a disproportionate appearance. This is why patients are advised to keep a tab on their caloric intake and exercise even after undergoing liposuction.

Myth: Fat cells can grow even after you undergo liposuction

You don’t produce any more fat cells after birth. The fat cells you have just get bigger or smaller depending on your weight gain and weight loss efforts. In liposuction, the fat cells in specific areas that are genetically predetermined to have a lot of fat (e.g. tummy, love handles, hips, thighs etc.) are removed. Once the fat cells are removed they’re gone forever. If you gain weight post the procedure it is going to affect the remaining fat cells and they might grow in size and make you look fat. This can happen if you keeping on consuming foods that are high in carbohydrate and dietary fats – what you would call junk food – then weight gain can occur. However, an adult does not produce more fat cells.

Myth: Liposuction is a better choice than the tummy tuck

Body contouring has to be customised. Liposuction removes abdominal fat tightens the skin but might not be able to remove any stretch marks from the area, especially for women. If the problem is extra fat liposuction is a good choice, but if the problem is of excess fat, loose skin, stretch marks, a loose inner girdle (also called fascia) or poor abdominal muscle tone then liposuction is of limited use. The only option in such cases is a tummy tuck.

Myth: The liposuction procedure rids the body of cellulite

Contrary to popular belief cellulite is not the result of being overweight; it is caused by damaged fatty tissue accumulating in certain areas of the body. Plastic surgery that involves liposuction does not remove cellulite. In fact, in some cases, it can make it worse. If too much fat is removed during the liposuction procedure it may make the appearance of cellulite more noticeable.

Myth: An obese person can opt for liposuction in place of weight loss surgery

Not only can removing great quantities of fat with liposuction be dangerous, the liposuction results may disappear unless a good diet and exercise regimen is adopted. If people continue with their old patterns, they will likely gain back the weight. People who are overweight, but have been at a stable weight for many years are a different story. These people may have particular problem areas of fat that will make them good candidates for liposuction. It makes sense for a very overweight person to use liposuction if their goal is to improve the contour of a particular body part, but not for weight loss reasons.

Image source: Shutterstock