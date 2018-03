If you thought men didn’t need cosmetic procedures to look good, then you are wrong. Like, women men to undergo cosmetic procedures to enhance their look and style. However, it is the non-surgical procedures that they might opt for to look a decade younger. While Botulinum toxin or Botox to relax the facial lines remains the most popular treatment even among men the other treatments like Ultherapy is also on the rise, observes Dr Mohan Thomas, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon, Cosmetic Surgery Institute. A nonsurgical facelift with Ultherapy is becoming a common practice these days to get rid of loose skin on face and neck causing jowls and an aged appearance. Here he explains the new therapy that’s becoming a rage with the new age men.

What is Ultherapy?

Ultherapy is a non-surgical treatment which uses ultrasound waves generated heat to tighten loose skin. This therapy gives a dramatic facial rejuvenation without the risks of surgical facelifts.

How does it work?

Ultherapy works in lifting and tightening the skin on the forehead, face, chin, neck and in the upper chest areas. This technique uses the highly focused energy of ultrasound to stimulate tightening deeper layers of the skin. While the difference can be visible within a month’s time, however, one needs to wait till three months to see the visible differences. The ultrasonic waves used to stimulate the body’s own healing response. This triggers the body to produce more proteins that keep your skin tight, such as collagen. Even after six months of the procedure, the skin remains tight, and the sagging tissues stay elevated.

How is it different from a conventional facelift?

There are several benefits of Ultherapy over the conventional surgical facelift; here are a few of them:

There are no cutting, bruising or bleeding in Ultherapy

No risk of surgery

There are no scars left behind

It promises instant healing

It is a natural process that gives results gradually

How is the treatment undertaken?

The treatment consists of first assessing the areas of the face and neck which need tightening. The areas are then cleaned with a degreasing substance. Ultrasound gel is then applied to the area, and the skin thickness is assessed for each area. Ideally, the deep, as well as superficial layer of the skin both are tightened so as to achieve the best outcomes. The areas are then marked, and the energy to be delivered is marked, and an appropriate probe is taken for the area to be treated.

There are different probes used depending on the thickness of skin which vary from 2.5 mm to 4.5 mm. The 4.5 mm probe is used to deliver focused ultrasound energy to the area on the cheeks so as to tighten the deeper layer called as the SMAS layer. 3.5 mm probe is then used to tighten skin on the forehead, around the eyes, neck and décolletage.

As the energy is delivered there can be a little pain (depending on the patient’s pain threshold it can be mild to moderate). This is perceived more if an adequate amount of gel has not been used or the probe is not held perpendicular to the skin surface. The number of energy shots to an area are pre-calculated (which depends on the skin thickness and the degree of ageing changes) so as not to deliver extra energy thus preventing any problems. Some redness in the treated area can be expected which disappears in a few minutes.

Will Ultherapy replace Facelift in men?

The downside of Ultherapy is it won’t give the same results as a facelift, and it’s not right for every man. The only bane about Ultherapy is that being a non-surgical procedure it has to be repeated every year so as to maintain the improvements achieved. In general, minimally invasive procedures cost much less as compared to surgery, recovery is quick, and there are no bandages so that most people go back to daily work immediately.

Image source: Shutterstock