Before we even start to tell you which body contouring procedure might help you to look good and sexy, remember the best results can only be sought by sweating it out and doing those extra ab crunches on the floor. Weight loss is tough and getting in shape the way you dream yourself can be next to impossible for some – hormones, stubborn fat cells, health issues – these and more can stand in your way of getting that dream body. So, many of us who have tried all natural means to lose weight, but failed, choose to go under the knife to win the battle over fat. While there isn’t any harm in undergoing a body contouring if it gives you the kind of satisfaction you are looking provided there isn’t any imminent threat to your health. Read to know if bariatric surgery or liposuction is the right choice for you.

We at TheHealthSite.Com believe in following the all healthy and natural ways of weight loss – corrective eating and exercising. But since we also know that the demand for being fit and fabulous is too much for the millennials, we thought of at least helping you make an informed decision when you choose a body contouring procedure. We got talking to Dr Sameer Karkhanis Cosmetic Surgeon, Centre for Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Mumbai to know what is the difference between the two most talked about contouring procedure liposuction and lipolysis.

‘Most people find it difficult to get rid of the persistent under belly fat which is otherwise known as lower belly fat. There are a number of reasons why one fails to lose belly fat ageing, gender, lifestyle and diet are a few of them. The lower belly fat consists of two kinds of fat – visceral fat and subcutaneous fat. The visceral fat layer lies deep inside the abdominal area resting around with internal organs. It pushes out the subcutaneous layer of the fat which is just under the skin around the torso, hips, thigh and arms. However, visceral fat is even more dangerous as it secretes certain hormones and compounds that increase the risk of diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, etc. This visceral fat expands outwards and then the subcutaneous fat sometimes drops into the lower region of the belly. This gives rise to that paunch that is so unappealing aesthetically,’ says Dr Karkhanis. A cosmetologist tells us about the five most sought after cosmetic procedures by women.

So, if you are contemplating to undergo a contouring process like lypolisis and liposuction to get rid of belly fat, here is what you should know:

What is lypolisis?

Lipolysis is a fat reducing procedure where the fat cells are destroyed and the fat is removed either surgically or through a nonsurgical procedure. However, this process gets difficult to address the visceral fat removal. The primary reason is that fat contains two types of receptors that have opposite functions, these are alpha and beta receptors. The alpha receptor hinders lipolysis and the beta receptor triggers it. Thus, fats with a higher content of beta receptor can easily break down whereas those with greater alpha receptors do not break down easily. The effect might not remain permanent if one gains back weight.

What is liposuction?

Liposuction is a permanent fat reduction procedure. It also allows bloodless aspirate allowing higher volumes of fat removal. You can also expect better skin contraction post procedure over four to six months, as compared to conventional procedures. Since the procedure is less invasive, the downtime involved is also less. Some people may experience pain or discomfort which can be managed with medication. They can resume normal activities within a day or two but cannot start exercising unless recovered completely. Some part of the results may be visible immediately but the final results can be seen after four to six months.

So, if you are planning to go for a contouring process talk to your doctor in lengths which one might be suitable for you. If your visceral fat percentage is too high then probably undergoing a liposuction is a better option. However, your cosmetic surgeon would be in a better position to help you make an informed decision.

Image source: Shutterstock