Many people try different cosmetic procedures to get in shape and one of them is liposuction. “Liposuction literally means sucking out of fat. Today, with advances in our understanding of the procedure, this can be performed very safely with minimal blood loss and precise contouring of the body. Liposuction can be done on most areas of the body including the neck, arms, breasts, abdomen, back, buttocks, sides and thighs,” explains Dr Devyani Barve, Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Nanavati Super Speciality hospital.

She added, “Depending on how much suction is planned and the patient’s comfort level, it can be either done under local or general anaesthesia. We start by marking the area to be worked upon and infiltrating it with an adrenaline- saline solution to reduce bleeding. Then cannulas or metal pipes of varying sizes are used to suck out fat through very small sub-centimetre incisions, usually well hidden in body creases. Once the procedure is over, a pressure garment is put on the patient to reduce swelling. The procedure is done under anaesthesia, local or general and is not painful. Postoperatively, patients may feel a little soreness and discomfort for a day or two but typically pain is minimal as skin incisions are very small,” says Dr Barve.

On asked about how many sessions do patient undergo? Dr Barve highlights, “The number of sessions depends on the areas to be targeted and amount of fat to be removed. Typically 2-3 areas can be done in one session if they are close to each other. The total fat removed also should not exceed 2-4 Liters, depending on patient’s body habitus,” says Dr Barve.

Who is the perfect candidate?

“A candidate for liposuction is decided by the quality of a person’s skin, rather than their age. If medically fit, liposuction can be safely done in patients of all ages. A perfect candidate is the one who is at a stable weight with a BMI under 31 but has a healthy lifestyle comprising of regular physical activity and a healthy diet. Liposuction should not be viewed as a quick-fix weight loss measure because the fat that is easily removed by liposuction can just as easily be gained due to unhealthy habits,” Dr Devyani Barve.

What you should know in your 20s

Dr Barve says, “Patients in their 20s are excellent candidates for liposuction, provided they fulfil the right indications for surgery. The skin of these individuals is elastic and shrinks very well after fat suction. In this age group, an ideal indication is to use liposuction to remove stubborn areas of fat like the tummy, love handles, upper thighs, inner arms which may be resistant to exercise and a healthy diet.”

What you should know in your 30s

“In the early 30s, patients are still ideal candidates for liposuction. “In the late 30s, the skin of the tummy becomes a little less elastic, especially so in women after pregnancy and lactation. Liposuction is still a very good option for stubborn areas of fat especially the arms, back and thighs for these women but sometimes the excess skin may need to be removed by doing a tummy tuck or abdominoplasty to achieve good shaping,” explains Dr Barve.

What you should know in your 40s

According to Dr Barve, like the late 30s, in 40s also, skin loses its tone and along with fat, looser skin also becomes a concern. Depending on the skin quality and problem areas, liposuction with or without excess skin excision should be considered.

Is it the permanent solution?

“It is a permanent solution if the patient maintains their body weight and fat distribution with regular physical activity and a healthy diet. With liposuction, the number of fat cells in the treated area reduces but these cells can still increase in size if one puts on weight. Therefore, liposuction should not be viewed as a quick-fix weight loss measure, but rather as a tool to contour and shape the body, ” says Dr Barve.

Are there any side effects?

“Liposuction by itself is very safe and has no side effects. However, as with any surgical procedure, there are inherent risks. You should discuss your concerns with a certified and experienced plastic surgeon and get your procedure done in a reputable centre to minimize the risk,” Dr Barve.