Many people opt for liposuction to get rid of unwanted fat at certain places like the tummy, thighs, forearms etc. In the modern day and age where enhancing one’s aesthetic quotient have become a prime concern we see more number of people flocking the cosmetic clinics to get ‘in-shape’ with the perfect cuts and curves. One procedure which is loved by many to get the desired aesthetic results is liposuction which promises permanent fat loss. However, from the time this procedure was introduced in the cosmetic industry till date, it has undergone a sea of change to adjust to the needs of people and to produce desired results. Read to know if you should opt for bariatric surgery or liposuction for weight loss.

‘Liposuction is a permanent fat reduction procedure that has undergone several significant developments and one of the latest procedures for fat removal is vaser liposuction. It is a 3rd generation internal ultrasound device which selectively targets fat leaving the interstitial tissue untouched, resulting in very smooth and gives predictable results,’ says Dr Sameer Karkhanis Cosmetic Surgeon, Centre for Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery.

What is vaser liposuction?

Vaser liposuction is a body sculptor procedure which removes fat from certain parts of the body and helps to achieve a smooth body contour. Vaser liposuction is also called Lipo Selection which is another alternative technology to traditional liposuction. The vaser liposuction is an FDA approved process that uses sound waves to loosen the fatty deposits that are removed from under the skin to improve the aesthetics of a particular part of the body. The patients who undergo vaser liposuction must be in a good physical condition and keen to attain a sensuous body contour. They should not be suffering from any health conditions. Read to know what should you choose between liposuction and lypolisis for better weight loss results.

What are the benefits of vaser liposuction?

Candidates undergoing vaser liposuction can relish numerous benefits. The fat removal procedure is very accurate and it involves no blood loss or pain during the surgery. It is a least invasive procedure that uses the latest fat removal instruments that do not disturb the cells in the associated area. The downtime involved in the procedure is less than four days. Other benefits are:

It is a painless procedure

Recovery is quicker than any other surgeries

A smoothly contoured body can be achieved easily

How is vaser liposuction performed?

Vaser liposuction is a very gentle procedure that is performed under local anaesthesia or a tumescent liquid is injected into the body just like any traditional liposuction. Instead of using a cannula and a manual movement to break down the fat tissues, a laser probe is used in this procedure that uses ultrasound high-frequency vibration to break down the fat cells.

The cosmetic surgeon then uses vaser ultrasonic probes which are inserted into the body through the incisions to reach up to the fatty tissues. These mild vibrations help in breaking down of the fat cells and ultimately emulsify the tumescent fluid that is already injected into the body. Then a small cannula is used to remove the liquid and the fat cells from the body area. However, some local anaesthetic may still remain in the body which usually helps to reduce the post-procedural pain.

Which are the areas of the body where it can be performed?

The areas of the body that are well suited to perform vaser liposuction include thighs, knees, abdomen, love handles, arms, chest, chin and neck. This procedure offers the cosmetic surgeon great control and helps to achieve a smooth body contour. Additionally, vaser liposuction loosens the fat and protects other tissues of the body. This prevents excessive bleeding and bruising during or after the procedure.

To minimise the visibility of scars, the incisions are placed in areas that are not visible. Usually, surgeons choose to make incisions in an inconspicuous area like a belly button, bikini line, etc. The ultrasound energy not only helps in the removal of fat but also stimulates the collagen production which helps in skin tightening. Thus a double benefit can be achieved by getting a tight smooth body contour. Here is everything you need to know about weight loss surgeries.

What are the dos and don’ts that need to be followed?

For achieving the optimal results, the pre and post-surgical instructions that are provided by the surgeon must be followed minutely. The patients recover quickly after following a vaser liposuction since the pain and bruising involved are negligible for this procedure. Generally, patients can resume normal activities within four days of undergoing the procedure.

The side effects are rarely observed in vaser liposuction. Though the potential side effects may include pain, swellings, bruising these are temporary side effects and are found in rare cases.

Image source: Shutterstock