Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure which involves removal of fat from beneath the skin surgically and permanently. This procedure helps to remove fat from areas like the abdomen, thighs, buttocks, chin and arms where the fat refuses to budge even with proper dieting and following an exercise regime. Liposuction makes your body look slender and shapely with a requisite amount of fat removed. While this procedure doesn’t take too much time to heal unlike a bariatric or weight loss surgery there are certain dos and don’ts one need to follow to get the desired results. Here are some myths about liposuction procedure busted.

Here Dr Sameer Karkhanis Cosmetic Surgeon, Centre for Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Mumbai tells us about the same.

Dos & don’ts

People who undergo liposuction have to take anaesthesia during the procedure. Depending on the problem and how the procedure will be conducted some are given general anaesthesia and some local, this decision is taken by the surgeon. Most people think that after a liposuction one can get discharge immediately, but only patients who undergo local anaesthesia can be given a discharge on the same day. For patients, who have to undergo the procedure under general anaesthesia and have a larger aspirate (cut or incision) should spend the night in the hospital for better recovery. How to choose between weight loss surgery and body contouring, read to know. Every person who undergoes a liposuction is fitted with an elastic corset on the area that is treated for compression during the surgery. These corsets should be worn by the patient 24×7 for at least a month to allow uniform contraction of skin and contouring. Medications like antibiotics or pain relief prescribed should be taken on time without fail. Don’t be confined to bed after liposuction. In order to avoid the risks of blood clot formation in the legs or lungs, most surgeons recommend patients to start walking the same evening of the surgery even though just inside the house or room. The next day the patient is encouraged to walk outside the house. Here is the difference between liposuction and lypolisis. There are no restrictions regarding sexual activity after liposuction other than limitations imposed by postoperative soreness and tenderness of the treated areas. Otherwise, liposuction usually does not interfere with a patient having gentle sexual encounters. However, it is advisable that you take it slow. Some amount of bruising is present after the surgery. But the amount of bruising varies considerably among patients. Bruising is nearly absent one to two weeks after surgery in most patients. Don’t remove the compression corsets without taking your doctor’s permission. With appropriate compression garments, 90 percent of postoperative swelling can be resolved in just six to eight weeks after liposuction. However, it may take longer in some patients.

