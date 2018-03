Breasts are an essential part of a woman’s anatomy. They are not just mere sexual organs but organs that enhance her aesthetic quotient, beauty and also give her the womanly curves. While the notion more is better holds true for most of the things, too much of a breast tissue can be a burden. This leads to social embarrassment and inability to wear tight clothing for the fear of showing off. Also, this may lead to postural problems like shoulder and backache along with frequent infections usually fungal in the breast crease areas due to inability to maintain proper hygiene. Breast reduction surgeries have become safer with a better understanding of blood supply to the breast. Various surgical techniques are available depending on the amount of reduction desired.

Who should go for breast reduction surgery?

Females with following problems should consider a breast reduction surgery

Skin irritation under breasts

Restriction of physical activity due to the size and weight of breasts

Pendulous breasts with nipple and areola pointing downward

One breast is much larger than the other ( Asymmetry)

Indentations on shoulders due to bra straps

Heavy breasts

Dissatisfaction or self-consciousness about the large breasts

Breasts too large in proportion to the body frame

Back, neck or shoulder pain due to larger breasts

What is the right age for this surgery?

There is no right age. It is highly customizable depending on the gravity of the problem. Most surgeons, however, will prefer to wait until childbearing and breastfeeding are complete. We will evaluate for hormonal imbalances i.e. prolactin levels, and if any is found, needs to be treated prior to the surgery.

How is the surgery done?

There are many types of breast reduction surgeries and the choice is made depending on the amount of tissue to be removed. The scars resulting from surgery are essential of two types. One is an inverted T scar with the transverse limb in the breast crease. The transverse limb is not visible in a sitting or a standing position as the breast falls over it. Half of the vertical limb also gets covered under the mound of the breast. Another scar which is common to both the vertical pattern, as well as inverted T pattern reductions, is a periareolar scar which is very well camouflaged at the areola and skin interphase.

After selecting one of the aforementioned approaches the surgeon removes the excess breast tissue, ensuring blood and nerve supply of the remaining breast remains intact, and the breast wound is closed over a drain.

The most common techniques include the superior pedicle or short scar procedure, Inferior pedicle, Medial pedicle or the use of the Free Nipple Graft.

What are the risks involved in the procedure?

With the progress of technology and the better understanding of the breast anatomy, significant complications from breast reduction are infrequent and safe. Apart from risks of anaesthetic medications the surgical risks may include bleeding, infection, and wound dehiscence (particularly at the junctions). After the reduction surgery, the breasts occasionally may not be perfectly symmetrical or the nipple height may vary slightly. This if desired can be corrected secondarily. There is a theoretical risk of permanent loss of sensation in the nipples or breasts.In a very rare event of injury to or loss of the nipple and areola, they usually can be satisfactorily reconstructed using skin grafts/ reconstructive techniques.

Does breast reduction surgery decrease the risk of breast cancer?

Theoretically, since the residual breast tissue after breast reduction surgery is fewer, there are lesser chances of developing cancer in such a breast. However, if one is destined to develop breast cancer, the breast reduction surgery does not prevent one from having it. After the breast reduction surgery, the removed tissue is subjected to histopathological examination to rule out precancerous and cancerous changes in the breast.

Inputs by Dr Mohan Thomas, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon, Cosmetic Surgery Institute

Image source: Shutterstock