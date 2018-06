Many people undergo breast correction procedures – some for medical reasons to resurrect the breasts after a surgery or trauma to the organs, some for purely aesthetic reasons. But most of the times we don’t know what the breast correction procedures entail. We mostly have a vague idea that breast correction means either reduction or enlargement but hardly know their pros and cons or the dynamics involved. Here Dr Viral Desai, Celebrity Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeon, DHI & CPLSS, Mumbai talks to us about breast correction procedures and why more people are going under the knife to get a perfect bust line. Here are six myths about breast reconstruction surgery debunked by an expert.

Do you see more women opting for breast correction procedures these days than the previous years?

We see a lot of women who are on the verge of getting married or planning one going for these procedures. Yes, a lot of planning goes into a wedding and aesthetics definitely is their utmost priority. Most young women strive to maintain a high aesthetic quotient. This is usually fuelled by the pressures of the social media to look good and gorgeous on the D-day. Not only breast correction there are various other cosmetic procedure that women opt for just before their wedding. When it comes to breast correction most women go for breast enlargement. This is the more common of the two – reduction and enlargement. Women opting for breast reduction surgery are very rare, especially when it comes to improving their aesthetic quotient. Even women with exceptionally large breasts don’t opt for reduction. Here are some dos and don’ts to follow after a breast augmentation surgery.

What are the different kinds of correction procedures women can opt from?

The most popular and common one is breast enlargement followed by breast reduction. For breast enlargement, the procedures involved are breast augmentation and augmentation mammoplasty these are plastic surgery procedures done with breast-implant and fat-graft mammoplasty respectively. These procedures are done to increase the size, change the shape and alter the texture of the breasts of a woman. Did you know oncoplastic breast surgery can give you a breast makeover after a breast cancer surgery?

Tell us how these procedures are done.

Here is a brief of these procedures:

A) Silicone breast implants: This involves a surgical placement of an implant behind each breast to increase its volume and enhance its shape. Since implants are placed behind the breasts it doesn’t affect breastfeeding in the future. The silicone implants are the most favored in breast enlargement procedures to enhance breast size and shape. For women who are not aesthetically proportional, this procedure can promise a proportional figure and induce a lot of body confidence. B) Fat graft mammoplasty: In this procedure, fat injection are given to the woman to enhance the breasts. This procedure is also known as autologous fat transplantation or microlipo injection. It involves extracting fat cells from the patient’s abdomen, thighs, buttocks or elsewhere and re-injecting them beneath the breasts. This kind of procedure is usually preferred for breast restoration after a breast cancer surgery or other breast surgeries. C) Breast reduction: In a breast reduction procedure the fat, glandular tissue and excess skin from the breasts are removed to make the breasts look smaller, lighter and firmer. Breast reduction can also reduce the size of the areola – the darker skin surrounding the nipple. The goal of this procedure is to give patient smaller breasts that are in proportion with the rest of her body.

Is there an ideal age for women who can go for breast correction procedures?

Ideally, anyone can opt for these procedures which depend on what is the requirement or the end result desired by a woman. But if one is opting it for some aesthetic reasons like to look good for a wedding then the procedure should be done at least three or six months prior to the D-day.

How much time does it take to recover from the procedure and get back to normal?

It takes around three to four weeks to recover from the strains of the surgery and one has to follow a set of dos and don’ts too.

How much does a procedure or surgery cost?

The cost of the procedure depends upon the requirement of the patient in regards to the desired size and shape of the breast.

Image source: Shutterstock