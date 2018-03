On one hand, we are openly condemning body shaming, skin shamming and all other kinds of shaming that try to belittle women or reduce her existence to a mere object of fascination, on the other hand we find it difficult to believe that women are flocking the cosmetic clinics to get that flawless body and complexion that they always dreamt off. No, we are not blaming them. How you wish to look and care for yourself is a personal choice provided you don’t put yourself into any health risk for the sake of aesthetic satisfaction. However, most cosmetologists believe that there is no harm in undergoing certain procedures which promise to preserve one’s beauty without causing any damage to their health. We got talking to Dr Sameer Karkhanis Cosmetic Surgeon, Centre for Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Mumbai to know which cosmetic procedures are on the rise among young women. Here are a few of them according to him.

1. Breast augmentation: It is also called a boob job that encompasses enhancing the size of the breasts with the help of breast implants or body fat to increase the size of the breasts and accomplish a fuller appearance. It is a procedure that helps to restore the breast volume which is lost say after a woman undergoes tremendous weight reduction or loses shape post pregnancy. In breast augmentation where implants are used the surgeon makes incisions to elevate the breast tissues and then position the implants above or under the muscles. The incisions are made within the natural folds of the breasts to make them look inconspicuous. Another option for breast augmentations is fat transfer using body’s own fat extracted by liposuction and then injecting the processed fat into the breasts. After an augmentation process, one can resume normal activities within a couple of weeks, but vigorous exercises should be stopped for a while. It is mandatory to follow all the post-op instructions given by the doctor to avoid a post-procedure mishap. Here are few myths about breast implants debunked by an expert.

2. Liposuction: This has been common favourite fat removal procedure among women of all age and race. This procedure helps people to get rid of annoying fat accumulations on the abdomen, flanks, thighs, arms, chin, etc. It is used to address the fat tissues of those areas which cannot be removed even with dieting and exercise. The procedure is preferred by many people since it is a very safe and allows people to accomplish a desired well-sculpted body. However, liposuction can only help people to enhance the appearance, so it must not be considered as a weight reducing regimen. People who wish to undergo a liposuction procedure must be in an overall good health condition within an ideal weight. The recovery and downtime are the least in liposuction.

3. Labiaplasty: Labiaplasty or Vaginoplasty or Vaginal reconstruction is a cosmetic procedure that helps in decreasing the length of the labia minora or the smaller inner folds of the vulva. Women may wish to undergo such surgical procedures to get rid of many problems including pain from twisting and tugging of the labia, discomfort during intercourse, itching, irritation and self-consciousness. The goal of the procedure is to reduce the labia minora so that they do not hang below the vaginal area and bring much of a symmetrical appearance. The labiaplasty procedure is generally performed under local anaesthesia. Most of the patients after undergoing the procedure take a week to recover. However, sexual activities can be resumed after six weeks or as instructed by the surgeons. Most of the swelling fades away within six weeks but some might even take six months. Here are three reasons cited by an expert on when should women opt for vaginoplasty.

4. Buttock Augmentation: Buttock Augmentation also popular as Brazilian Butt Lift which is a cosmetic procedure that helps in the reshaping of the gluteal area for a perkier and shaped buttock. Buttock augmentation can also be performed by using both buttock implant and autologous fat (body fat) transfer. In the autologous fat transfer procedure, the fat is extracted from the patient’s own body, then processed and finally injected into the buttocks to achieve the desired fullness. Implants can also be very useful while augmenting very poorly defined buttocks or for patients with limited fatty tissues in the body. The implants are positioned below the gluteal muscle and above the pelvic bone to bring the most desirable appearance. After undergoing a buttock augmentation procedure, the patients can typically return back to normal activities within two to three weeks, but exercises should be resumed after three or four months.

5. Laser skin resurfacing: This is also a popular cosmetic procedure that helps women to rejuvenate the skin by reducing the effects of sun damage, age, scarring, blemishes and other skin problems. A laser resurfacing is considered safe, effective procedure that utilises a laser to resurface the skin and to dissolve the molecular bonds of the damaged skin layer until a smooth fresh even-toned skin is achieved. CO2 lasers, Erbium lasers are the most commonly used lasers for skin resurfacing. The recovery depends on the area of treatment, however, it may involve little to no downtime.

Image source: Shutterstock