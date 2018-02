If you are washing your hair with the same old way with shampoo, conditioner and water… its time you get over it and make way for some natural ingredients to get healthier hair. Here are a few natural ingredients you can include in your shampoo routine to get cleaner, healthier, shinier, softer hair.

Charcoal powder: Charcoal powder is a strong purifier and is known to cleanse. It will help remove build-up and impurities from your hair. All you have to do is mix some charcoal powder to shampoo before applying it to your hair and use it how you would use your normal shampoo.

Aloe vera: Aloe Vera is rich in vitamin E and is known be very healthy for your hair by making your hair softer and shinier. Scoop out some aloe vera gel from the inside of the plant and apply it on your hair before you shampoo. Keep it for 10-15 minutes and then wash it off. Aloe vera will act as a natural conditioner and strengthen your hair.

Rose water: Are you tired of smelly hair? Add some natural rose water to your shampoo routine. Soak some rose petals in water and leave it aside for an hour. Crush the petals till the water is red. Now apply this water on your hair and let it dry for 15 minutes before you wash it.

Neem: Neem is known to have a host of anti-fungal properties and is a great natural ingredient for your hair to make it cleaner and healthier. To use it, all you have to do is use water in which neem is boiled to wash your hair with your normal shampoo. I had washed my hair with neem water for 10 days and here’s what happened.

Amla: Amla is rich in vitamin C and is known to strengthen hair follicles nourish the hair from the roots. Similar to the way you would use the neem water, you can use the amla boiled water to wash your hair to get shiny, voluminous hair.