Erica Fernandes, who is all set to play Prerna Basu in the remake of one of the TV’s most popular show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, has reportedly shot for the show’s promo. Erica Frenandes needs no introduction. The gorgeous actress is one of the favourite bahu of the Indian Television and enjoys a massive fan following. Erica captured hearts when she played the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose “Sona”, in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’. Erica who has her own youtube channel where she gives advice about makeup and skin care is considered as a style icon. She never fails to amaze the audiences with her amazing hairstyles. When it comes to hair, Erica never hesitates to experiment and that is how she manages to give us some major hairstyle goals. Her hairstyles are classy and can be opted for any occasion. Take a tour or Erica’s Instagram account and get inspired to try new hairstyles right away!

Erica who believes in letting her hair do all the talking always goes an extra mile to amplify her beauty. Also, she can be a trusted name when one wishes to seek advice about skin and hair care. This subtle hairstyle can make you look beautiful!

A ponytail can help you to dazzle at any occasion. Whether you are at work or planning to go for a party or a marriage, just go for this elegant hairstyle and you will be all set to take on the world. Will you give it a try? It is hassle-free after all.

Curly hair is often difficult to manage. But, Erica is an exception. Look at the way she has pulled off that assy look. Erica you have won our hearts with your impeccable acting as well as chic and cool hairdos. Yes! She is surely nailing it like a boss!

During the monsoon, it becomes difficult to manage the long tresses. Just opt for a simple bun and you are good to go! Get inspired by Erica’s hairdos and don’t forget to try it.

Erica looks ravishing in the high ponytail. A ponytail is easy to manage and you can see how Erica is flaunting it the right way! Why don’t you try it after all it can be helpful for you if you are travelling or going on a vacation.

Try these hairstyles and be a trendsetter!

