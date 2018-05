TV actor Shaleen Bhanot who carved a niche for himself was seen in daily soaps like ‘Suryaputra Karn’ , ‘Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Ha’i , ‘Do Hanson Ka Jodaa’ ‘Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi’, ‘Dill Mill Gaye’, and many more. He also featured in films like ‘Pyare Mohan’, ‘Devdoot’ and so on. He mesmerized the audiences with his impactful acting skills in the soap ‘Suryaputra Karn’. He has also performed action sequences and is extremely popular amongst the youth. Shaleen who believes that fitness is wholesome and not restricted to any particular body part, is a mindful eater. Here, he unravels his diet secrets.

Shaleen who is a fitness fanatic has got washboard abs and a rugged body which every man will aspire for. His fitness level is impeccable. He never misses his exercise routine and follows a well-balanced diet. He doesn’t advocate crash diets and avoids starving.

Read: Indian Hockey star Rupinder Pal Singh’s fitness mantra

Shaleen who is a total foodie says“A heavy breakfast it is very important as it provides me the much needed energy for the day. I eat 6 egg whites with 1 paratha. I have been eating this since last 9 years and I love it! My every meal consists of eat a lot of vegetables and 100 gms of chicken.I do not starve. I make sure I consume healthy foodstuff in right proportions. Also, being physically fit is equally important.”

Read: Sizzling Shamita Shetty talks about her fitness, diet and beauty secrets

Shaleen is extremely fond of chaat and Belgium chocolate ice-cream and does not eat packaged foods. He adds, “I love chaat and Belgium chocolate ice-cream and I avoid maida, processed and artificial foodstuffs.”

Shaleen concludes by saying, “One should adopt healthy lifestyle to lead a fit life.”