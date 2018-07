With her ravishing looks, Mrinmai Kolwalkar mesmerized the audiences with her powerful acting skills and envious looks. The actor who is currently seen in the soap ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’ was also seen in the soap ‘Dil Boley Oberoi’. The talented actress also featured in the Marathi movie ‘Miss Match’. The super svelte actress who loves to workout is a fitness enthusiast. She believes that one should take charge of his/her body and take up any physical activity to lead a healthy life.

To stay fit, Mrinmai does a combination of functional, cardio and weight training. Functional training helps in enhancing the flexibility, coordination, stamina and endurance. It also improves one’s balance and helps to maintain a correct posture. Doing cardio can increase your metabolism, enhances your focus and can be a stress buster. While weight training helps in burning calories and improves the bone density. Here, the amazing actress unravels her fitness secrets.

Fitness

Speaking about her fitness routine, Mrinmai explains, "I workout for 5 days a week and I see to it that I workout on my lower body as well along with the other body parts. I believe in making the right choices for my body and fitness for me is not limited to any one body part but it is wholesome. Not getting enough sleep stresses me out as I feel lethargic and fatigued. But, a good workout helps me to beat away my tiredness. So, I believe that one shouldn't compromise on his/ her fitness regime and a good night's sleep."

Diet

Mrinmai is a disciplined eater and she doesn't go overboard as she believes that portion control is the key. "I start my morning with a glass of warm water infused with lemon juice. My breakfast consists of egg white omelette with brown bread toast and coffee. My lunch consists of 2 rotis, veg/ chicken salad, dal and dahi. In the evening, I have a cup of coffee and after 45 minutes of it, I have a bowl of assorted fruits. My dinner consists of salad and grilled chicken /fish. I am not calorie conscious but I see to it that I eat everything in minimal quantities. But, I avoid fried foodstuffs. I cheat on my diet with Maggie and sweets which is once a week."