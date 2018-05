Actor Shamita Shetty shot to fame soon after she debuted in the ‘Mohabbatein.’ Shamita with her alluring looks and envious body charmed the audiences not only with her looks but with her acting and dancing as well. Her impeccable acting was also appreciated in movies like ‘Zeher’, ‘Cash’, ‘Bewafa’ and many more. Shamita who participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 3’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 8)’ is a fitness fanatic. She knows to take care of her body. Ravishing Shamita has of late been doing films in South and in the digital space, is currently excited about her international project ‘The Tenant.’ She shares her fitness, diet and beauty secrets.

Shamita who is very particular about her fitness routine says, “I workout for minimum 4 days in a week. I weight train and do functional and plyometric training. I concentrate a lot on my lower body as I tend to lose muscles there. Hence, I never miss give it a miss. To kill the monotony, I keep on switching my exercise routine. Or else your body will stop giving you results. It is important to shock your body from time to time and also have fun while doing so. So, for me my work out is the best stress buster and I love weight training. I also meditate to keep away the negativity.”

Shamita swears by her diet and never goes overboard and she believes in mindful eating. She doesn’t advocate crash diets and believes in healthy eating. “My cheat food would be chips, chocolate pastry and chicken biryani. But, I avoid indulging in it by following a healthy diet and sweating it out.”

Shamita Shetty diet:

Breakfast: gluten-free toast, avocado plus 2 boiled eggs

gluten-free toast, avocado plus 2 boiled eggs Lunch: Any protein source (chicken, fish, tofu, eggs), subzi and quinoa

Any protein source (chicken, fish, tofu, eggs), subzi and quinoa Evening snack: poha/ eggs

poha/ eggs Dinner: is similar to lunch but lower on carbs and includes 1 gluten free roti

Shamita Shetty beauty tips: Speaking about her skin and hair care routine she underlines, “I don’t do much to my face. I just cleanse my skin and moisturize it. I keep it simple. I oil my hair once a week. On a bad hair day, a top knot is the best option.”

Shamita Shetty handbag essentials: