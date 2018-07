Pretty actress Vaani Kapoor is in the news again because she is all set to appear in Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The movie which also stars Sanjay Dutt will hit the theatres by July end in 2020. The breathtaking actress is known for her different looks. We can’t help but gush over Vaani’s hairstyles in her Instagram posts! Have a look:

1) Soft curls: One of the cutest and elegant hairstyles, soft curls can make anyone look like a demigod! It looks graceful if paired with ethnic wear and looks classy. Vaani dons the hairdo like a pro!

2) Ponytail: This hairstyle never seems to go out of style. Vaani Kapoor rocks the look with a middle partitioned ponytail by neatly letting some hair come off. All you gotta do is tie your hair in a neat bun and leaving some strands of your hair open.

3) Messy hair: Messy hair, don’t care seems like the motto of the season. Let your hair move the way it wants, so there is no hassle. Don’t limit it to ponytails. Have a nice hair wash and leave it to dry! The messy hair can actually make you look sexy. Don’t believe us? Look:



Image Source: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_