Model, television and film actor who got married tone of the popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik is a fitness enthusiast. Abhinav who is currently seen in 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka' has also fetaured in soaps like 'Chotti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan', 'Geet',and so on. Abhinav who was also seen in movies like 'Jai Ho', 'Roar' and 'Aksar 2', is known for his impeccable fitness and washboard abs and is a heartthrob of many. The handsome actor religiously swears by his fitness routine and is also into adventure sports. Take a tour of his Instagram account to know how he manages to acquire that chiseled bod.

In the post below, Abhinav who loves running during the rain can be seen doing so. Isn’t he dedicated?

Boxing also helps one to stay fit. Here, Abhinav can be seen doing shadow boxing. Take a look!

By sweating it out hard in the gym, Abhinav has successfully achieved a fitter body. His workout will surely make you go crazy!

Abhinav is completely nailing it here. Take a charge of your health by adopting a fit and a healthy lifestyle.

Fitness is a way of life for Abhinav and he makes sure that he never gives it a miss. He is very much disciplined about his fitness routine and manages to keep himself in top shape. Abhinav who works out rigorously can be spotted practicing boxing. Go for the kill Abhinav!

Abhinav has taken his fitness his fitness to a newer level. His fitness routine can make you ditch your unhealthy lifestyle.

