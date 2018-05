Model, popular TV presenter and actor Karishma Kotak who featured in films like ‘Freaky Ali’, ‘Firrkie’ and so on. She was also seen in ‘Bigg Boss Season 6’ and ‘Darr Sabko Lagta Hai’. Karishma has mesmerized the audiences during IPL with her conventional looks and envious body and she doesn’t believe in dieting. Here, she unravels her keep-fit mantra. Take a look…

A sneak peek into Karishma’s routine who enjoys running and working out . ” I enjoy doing cardio, 5 times a week. Which is spinning or running combined with Pilates. I also work on my lower body and abs,” highlights Karishma who religiously swears by her fitness routine. She makes sure that she takes out time for working out.

She is one of the glamorous women as anchors as well. Yes! Karishma who is also a style icon says that it is the most important thing. She is very much disciplined about her diet and follows a well-balanced diet. “It’s all about the diet and you have to eat clean. A right amount of protein, fibre and carbs should be included in the diet. So, I don’t advocate dieting . I believe in eating clean and healthy.”