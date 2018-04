Kubbra Sait, a well-known model, TV show host and actor, manages to look stunning on screen every single time. We ask her to spills the beans about her skin and hair care routine.

Kubbra emphasizes on staying hydrated as water is the key to her beautiful looks, she says. She also experiments with skin care products. “I drink a lot of water and use a sun block without fail. It acts like a shield for your skin. I apply a moisturizer to my body and face regularly. I make it a point to visit my dermatologist once in a month,” says Kubbra.”

Kubbra’s handbag essentials:

Blush

Sunblock

Lip balm

Speaking about her hair care routine, Kubbra says, “I go for a hair spa at least once a fortnight as my hair gets rough and dry because of products and heat. I also take collagen supplement, once a day. On my bad hair days, I tie my hair up in a bun.”

Kubbra lists out 5 quick camera-ready tips: