And the big moment for which everyone was waiting, finally arrived! Yes! Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged wedding vows today at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Many celebrates were spotted at the glittering ceremony. And 1,000 of fans took the streets to celebrate and express their happiness.

At the venue, stars including Priyanka Chopra, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, his wife Amal, Victoria and David Beckham were spotted. The celebrities were also seen mingling inside the castle.

Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding. This was announced by the Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry’s grandmother has bestowed the couple with the title.

About 30 km west of London, more than 100,000 fans are expected to cram the narrow roads of Windsor.

The much-in-love couple looked very happy while they were exchanging vows. Meghan was dressed in dressed in a flowing white gown created by British designer Clare Waight Keller. And she looked gorgeous in it.

Reportedly, for the second time in the royal memory that a royal bride was walked down the aisle by a member of the groom’s family. Both Prince Harry and best man Prince William were dressed in a military frock coat uniform. The guests were greeted by the The Dean of Windsor. A reading was given by Princess Diana’s sister.

We wish the royal couple a happy wedding life!

