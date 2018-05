Actress Navneet Kaur Dhillon who has featured in a lot of Punjabi films, will currently be seen in the movie ‘Amavas’ alongside Nargis Fakhri and Sachiin Joshi. Navneet tell us her beauty secrets.

Navneet highlights that one should make breakfast his/her priority. “Eating breakfast when you’re trying to lose weight not only helps prevent you from overeating, it also improves your mood, concentration and memory. My breakfast consists of two slices of multigrain bread, half a cup of plain no- fat yoghurt, a bowl of fresh seasonal fruits and one large egg prepared in different ways ( boiled, sunny side up, omelette and so on).”

She adds, “When it comes to losing weight, lunch doesn’t get as much attention as breakfast. But, having a good lunch might help you get through the afternoon without hitting on to the junk food. My lunch consists of a bowl of yummy salad — lettuce, sliced tomato, cucumber, beetroot/ carrot, sprouts, olives and mustard with shredded cheese, served with one cup of sautéed vegetable, a small apple and half a cup of no-fat yoghurt. My dinner consists of proteins – a piece of chicken breast prepared in different ways, half a cup of brown rice or a roti and sautéed spinach.”

Navneet watches what she eats, “I don’t like to eat a lot of junk food. I find good taste in healthy food. I eat everything in moderation and I’m not at all fond of sweets.”

Speaking about her skin and hair care routine, Navneet says, “Cleaning, toning and moisturizing is a must after spending the whole day in harsh sun and pollution. Eating healthy is equally important to have a glowing skin.”

Along with skin, hair care is equally vital, “I opt for an occasional coconut oil massage and shampoo and condition my hair on a regular basis.”

She concludes by emphasizing on, “Drinking a lot of water to stay hydrated and eat healthy. Also, brush your hair properly – it increases the lustre of your hair. And do not use plastic brushes as they increase breakage of hair. Don’t over apply heat on hair and when you do use the right kind of heat protection products. Use a same shampoo and conditioner. And choose Satin Pillow Covers – it reduces hair breakage due to friction.”