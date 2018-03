Your social media feed must be filled with Mohammed Shami controversy wherein he has been accused of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs by his wife Hasain Jahan. Shami is right now amidst multiple allegations by her wife, who posed Shami’s alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women online. She didn’t even shy away from posting the phone number and the phots of the women he was allegedly in an affair with. Reports also have it that, Hasin Jahan accused Shami who is 27 year old and members of his family tried to kill her and that she has been subject to domestic abuse. She said, “Everyone in their family used to torture me. His mother and brother used to abuse me. The tortures continued till 2-3 a.m. in the morning. They even wanted to kill me,” she alleged. ANI further quoted her saying, ‘I’ve done everything he wanted me to do. He has tortured me & hasn’t treated me like his wife. He’s a big flirt. I’m not going to divorce him till my last breath. I’ve all the evidence & will soon drag him to the court: Hasina Jahan, wife of cricketer Mohammad Shami in Kolkata’

I've done everything he wanted me to do. He has tortured me & hasn't treated me like his wife. He's a big flirt. I'm not going to divorce him till my last breath. I've all the evidences & will soon drag him to the court: Hasina Jahan, wife of cricketer Mohammad Shami in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/2fwydaKRfC — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

We asked expert psychiatrist Dr Shanghanayak Meshram about related to this controversy to understand the psychological aspect of this case and here’s what he said.

Why do men cheat? What makes them do this?

Here’s what doctor says, ‘The reason could be many. Right from lacking an emotional connect, a feeling of superiority, unsatisfied sexual desires or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.’

Did Hasain Jahan do the right thing by posting her husbands deed on social media?

‘There is no right or wrong to this. It is just an outburst of anger. There are two possible ways of venting out the reactions on such situation. One could be self-blame and the other is anger. Hasain chose the latter.’

Is it easier for celebs to cheat?

‘No. In fact, I believe it is more difficult for them to cheat as they are always under vigilance and one wrong move can destroy their career. ‘

Meanwhile, Shami, has denied the allegations, saying it was an attempt to derail his cricket career. He tweeted his clarification by saying this. “Hi I’m Mohammad Shami. Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai (I deny all that is going on regarding my personal life. This is a conspiracy against me and it is being done to hamper my game),”

