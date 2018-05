Amit Mishra has been a consistent wicket-taker who has impressed fans with his impressive performances. Currently, he represents Delhi Daredevils (DD) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. Below, Amit decodes his fitness and diet regime.

Amit Mishra follows his fitness routine religiously and his goal is to play for the country for next 4-5 years. “I do my strength training which helps me on the ground. So, it is not only about building muscles. I am improving my agility, speed and strengthening my core, back, shoulders and hamstring. I do muscle activation exercises for my back, core and shoulders. I work on my glutes as well. Because, after a certain age one has to take extra care of his physical well-being. I keep on changing my fitness routine and I also do power training.”

He adds, “Now, I have to travel for my IPL matches, so I do recovery sessions like ice bath and pool sessions. It is like a stress-buster for me when my muscles tend to become stiff. After every match, ice bath is a must for me. I never miss it as it refreshes me. I concentrate on muscle activation exercises since I am playing back to back matches. So that I don’t feel fatigued and my trainer helps me for the same. I do two strength sessions of 2 sets in a week.”

My diet is clean and healthy. “I am a pure vegetarian. And I follow a low-carb and a gluten-free diet. In the morning I consume proteins. I eat dry food at night which is devoid of rice and roti. Also, I try and eat carbs in the morning as it provides me with that much-needed energy. I have my dinner early. On Sundays, I cheat on my diet by consuming a roti or rajma chawal. I avoid eating sugar in any form, ice cream, burger or a pizza. I count my calorie intake and I don’t go overboard. I am not a party person. In case, I have to venture out, I drink juices and opt for paneer, soya chaaps, broccoli and a lot of other vegetables.”