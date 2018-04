Model, TV show host and actor Kubbra Sait, who is working on ‘Sacred Games’, on Netflix, ‘Gully Boy’ and a web series for Alt Balaji is a fitness enthusiast. She believes in spicing up her fitness routine to kill the monotony. Kubbra has tried various forms of exercises. Her only motto is to lead a disease-free life.

Kubbra religiously swears by her fitness routine. “Fitness for me is feeling good inside out. Over the years, I’ve tried everything from boot camps, to fancy gymnasiums, CrossFit, and Pilates. I love Urmi (my coach) for giving me a mixed bag of workoutx through the week. I keep trying new workouts! There is so much variety that you realize that you’ve never really done enough. There is so much to learn in stretching. It surprises my body and me, all the time,” says Kubbra.

Read: 7 yummy Indian salads you Must have on your dinner table

When asked about one specific area that she concentrates more on, Kubbra explains, “My abs! I eat a lot, and that is the area that gets cranky the soonest. I believe that I’m blessed with good legs.”

Kubbra tries stretching when she is travelling to relax her body. She says, “Stretching is mandatory when I’m travelling.”

Also read 10 awesome fitness workouts to keep you in shape!

Talking about her diet, Kubbra says, “I don’t follow any particular diet. I just listen to my body. If I feel partially full, I stop eating. But, I am not really fussy about the food that is on the table. I eat almost everything. My breakfast is the heaviest meal of the day. I am not calorie conscious but colas are a strict no-no. And, if I have to go for a party or a social gathering, I try to eat at home before I step out.”

Kubbra concludes by advising people to stay healthy, fit and fine.