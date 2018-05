VJ, model, actor and ‘MTV Splitsvilla Season 2’ winner Siddharth Bharadwaj was a finalist of ‘Bigg Boss Season 5’. Siddharth who is a fitness fanatic will be seen in Discovery ‘Jeet’s Shaadi Jasoos’. Siddharth never gives his fitness routine a miss by trying to workout for 7 days a week. Here, he decodes his fitness and diet routine.

Siddharth whose fitness routine includes variety of exercises says, “My fitness regime consists of a good mix of weight training and cardio vascular forms of training such as running,functional training and martial arts. I try and workout for 7 days a week for 1 to 1/5 hours. It is possible for me as I don’t only do one kind of fitness form.”

He adds, “I try and concentrate on the core strength as that is the most important area responsible for the overall strength of our body.”

Speaking about his diet, he says, ” I follow a diet which is on high protein and low carbs and almost zero sugar, until and unless it is from fruits. I avoid carbs and sugar and foods which consists it. Fried food is a strict no-no for me. I cheat on my diet while I am on vacation. I eat sweets , cakes, gulabjamun. But, it is once a year.”

Siddharth’s diet:

Breakfast: 6 egg white scrambled eggs with 6 egg white scrambled eggs with vegan and gluten free bread, watermelon and 6-8 overnight soaked almonds

Lunch: Grilled chicken or fish with brown rice and sautéed vegetables or sautéed spinach Dinner: Grilled fish with one or two bajra rotis and cucumber salad along with small portion of brown rice and boiled dal