Gorgeous Bhumi Pednekar who debuted with the movie ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ in which she played the character of a simple overweight woman, stunned everyone with her incredible transformation. Bhumi who lost oodles of weight was also seen in the movies like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and so on. It would be safe to say that there are many weight loss icons in Bollywood and Bhumi Pednekar surely is one of them. Bhumi not only mesmerized the audiences with her charming persona but with her impeccable acting as well!

Everyone aspires to be healthy and fit and one also strives towards it. In the journey towards fitness, many tend to give up as they don't get desired results but Bhumi Pednekar gave people major fitness goals when she lost weight and got back in shape. Bhumi's new avatar was appreciated by many. Take a tour of her Instagram account and get inspired!

Today, when newcomers prefer glamours roles, Bhumi Pednekar opted for an unconventional role and yet managed to grab the eyeballs all over with her powerful acting and chubby looks. Bhumi sweats it out hard in the gym and follows a disciplined fitness routine and she never misses her fitness routine.

Bhumi’s toned body is surely giving us major fitness goals! So guys, when are you taking charge of your health?

Bhumi who has lost a lot of weight also does Pilates and here, Bhumi is nailing it like a boss! Get motivated by Bhumi and just hit the gym right away!

💪🏻 @neelamstotalfitnessstudio #StrongerEveryday A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:25am PST

Image Source: Instagram/ @ psbhumi