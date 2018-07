A good hair day is everyone’s dream. When you’re in a hurry or on days when your hair decides to get frizzy, just try these hairstyles that Nora Fatehi sported recently! The actor who has displayed some very sensuous moves in ‘Dilbar’ song from Satyameva Jayate, keeps it simple and classy. Take a look!

Buns: A perfectly made or clumsy bun never goes out of trend! Whether it is for an occasion like wedding or a casual dinner date, just make a bun and slay it like the actor!

High ponytail: Needless to say, a high ponytail is our go-to hairstyle. A selfie like that can surely take our hearts away!

Another variation to the ponytail: All you gotta do is comb your hair in a neatly tied pony, by leaving one small portion open. Roll the open portion upwards and pin it up neatly. Trust us, it looks chic!

Soft Curls: On any given day, leave your open and curl them from the tip of the hair. Let the volume show. Look how the actor ups the oomph factor with that style!

Let it swirl: On an easy-breezy day, just let your hair open! It looks sexy, hot and utterly mesmerizing. Don’t believe us? Check this out:

Image Source: Instagram- @norafatehi