Gorgeous Mouni Roy will be soon making her Bollywood debut in the movie ‘Gold’ alongside Akshay Kumar. In the trailer of the movie ‘Gold’ the actress is looking elegant and graceful. Mouni who is one of the popular actors of TV industry enjoys a massive fan following due to her envious looks and magical aura. She is considered as a style icon by many. Mouni who will also be seen in the movie ‘Brahmastra’, mesmerized the audiences with her phenomenal acting in the soaps ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’, ‘Naagin’, ‘Naagin 2’. Also, Mouni’s hairstyles and haircuts are always the talk of the town. Mouni who often experiments with her hair never fails to garner attention by opting for amazing hairstyles. Take a tour of Mouni’s Instagram account and get inspired right away!

Mouni is looking cool in this messy knot. Take a look at her Instagarm post and get motivated to try it!

Mouni has always seen carying long tresses and she looks beautiful! Lovely hairstyle Mouni!

She looks ravishing in the half-up top knot hairstyle. Isn’t she? So, when are you trying it?

In the below Instagarm post, Mouni can be seen in fishtail braid and she really looks hot and sexy! Mouni are a diva! Keep shining as bright as ever!

Mouni who carries all the hairstyles with ease can be seen in a ponytail look. She is nailing it like a boss! Great going Mouni!

In the below Instagram post yet again, Mouni has managed to steal our hearts!

Image Source: Instagram/ @ imouniroy