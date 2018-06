She came, she saw and she conquered! Yes! We are talking about the gorgeous actress Anushka Sharma is always the talk of the tinsel town for her bold and beautiful looks, her impeccable acting and her magical aura. Anushka who is a fitness freak is also considered as a style icon. She never fails to mesmerize the audiences with her style statement and cool and chic hairdo. Anushka who will be seen in the upcoming movies like ‘Sanju’ and ‘Sui Dhaaga’, is very much experimental when it comes to her hairstyles. Do you remember Anushka’s short hairdo in the movie ‘PK’ and didn’t the pixie look perfect! Also, Anushka created a buzz with her short hairstyle. Take a tour of Anushka’s Instagram account, as you may also get inspired to try different hairstyles like her!

The bubbly and cheerful actor can be seen in a top knot hairdo in the below picture. Isn’t she looking amazing here?

Sunny day 🌞😎😘 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 3, 2017 at 1:30am PST

Take a look at Anushka’s hairstyle in the movie ‘Sui Dhaaga’. Simple and elegant! Anushka who always keeps it simple perfectly manages to grab the eyeballs with each and every look of hers. She makes sure she dazzles in all her makeovers.

Here, Anushka can be seen in a simple pony tail. Wow! She is adorable right?

Anushka looks stunning as she is letting her hair do all the talking!

Anushka is looking graceful in the bun. This Instagram picture of Anushka will melt your heart. Take a look! As, you will fall in love with her all over again!

