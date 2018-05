Tanuj Virwani, who featured in flicks like One Night Stand’, alongside Sunny Leone and ‘Luv U Soniyo’ and ‘Purani Jeans’, swears by his fitness and diet routine. He believes that mental well-being is essential along with the physical well-being. Tanuj who is set to direct his first web series, doesn’t advocate crash diets and emphasizes on giving up vices.

Tanuj is very much disciplined about his fitness routine and says, “Since I am essaying the character of Vayu Raghavan, a cricketer in the season 2 of ‘Inside Edge’, I am working towards moulding my physicality. I do cardio and weight training. I am focusing on each and every muscle. Every day, I work on different body parts. This, in turn, gives me the chance to recover while I am training my other body parts. There is no point if I’m only working out my arms and neglecting my legs. Everything must look proportionate. Also, proper sleep and good nutrition are essential.”

Tanuj makes sure that he exercises while travelling. “I try to walk and cycle a lot. That also gives me the chance to explore a place on foot. Moderation is the key. Even on a vacation, you must balance out what you eat and how much you exert yourself physically.”

Read: How you should sleep when you are in pain?

Speaking about his diet he says, “I follow a low-carb diet, lots of veggies, egg whites and a good amount of proteins. My cheat food – juicy steak burger or mutton biryani and chaat. I love to eat spicy food but I have cut down on the same as it is not good for health. Artificial sweeteners and preservatives are a strict no-no.

Tanuj lists out few fitness tips:

Get at least 7 hours of sound sleep

Don’t sleep with your mobile next to you as the radiation is harmful

Include fruits and vegetables in your diet and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Set realistic goals which are easy to achieve or one tends to get de-motivated

Do not take any supplements as they can cause side-effects in the long run

Read: The right way to wake up after sleep according to Ayurveda

Tanuj signs off by saying, “Mental well-being is essential along with the physical well-being. Being mentally fit can help you to be more receptive towards your workouts. Remember, there is no substitute for hard work.”