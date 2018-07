Ranveer Singh is a man of high energy and massive talent. The actor is in the news lately for his upcoming movie Simmba and for his marriage rumours with the very graceful Deepika Padukone. The one thing (among several others) that we admire about the star is his unpredictable fashion sense and his hairstyles! On his birthday, we look at 5 popular hairstyles that he has had.

Messy hair: Nothing is as sexy as a man with long messy hair! Look at this post and you’ll know why we say so.

Top bun: Bun is a chic hairstyle. To make them perfect is one challenge, but carrying it is a different ball game altogether. Use a comb to make the front portion messy after you’ve tied the bun. In fact, try leaving one or two random portions of hair unkempt from under the bun!

Workin' the Manoj Kumar A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

Mohawk: Singh’s mohawk in his childhood surprised everybody. ‘Avant-Garde since 1985’ indeed!

Avant Garde Since 1985 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 23, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT

Quiff: Men, take note of how the Padmaavat’s Khilji is blowing our mind away!

Ruminations A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 1, 2017 at 5:39am PST

Shave: The Bajirao Mastani look is HOT. How many can carry this off and look this hot?

Image Source: Instagram/@ranveersingh