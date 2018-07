Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya can easily be called as one of the most sought-after actresses of the television. Recently, she appeared in a famous magazine cover as being ‘Unstoppable’, and how true is that title! The Yeh Hai Mohobattein actress is known for being fun, witty and most of all, ravishingly pretty. While the actor also gives us major relationship as well as family goals, here are 3 times that the actor gave us hair goals!

Hair pouffe with a ponytail: A casual hairstyle, pouffe looks chic with almost every attire. The actor is seen donning the hairstyle so effortlessly on more than one occasions!

Side Braids: This hairstyle is our go-to when you have to rush for a wedding or such occasions. Pair it up with long jhumkas or earring and you’re done for the day! All you have to do is, partition your hair on one side, and braid it along the partition and pin it up from behind. This elegant hairstyle suits everyone and anyone. Look how the actor carried this in style!

Soft Curls: A simple-yet-graceful hairstyle, its one of the most opted one when it comes to marriages or occasions that require some graceful look. The actor, who can be called the epitome of grace is all smiles with this hairstyle! Read: Gold actress Mouni Roy’s amazing hairstyles will make you want to try them now!

