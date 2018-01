Your breasts are often ignored unless there is a problem. No, we are not talking about a discharge or a lump or anything downright scary, just a few skin related issues. These skin care tips from dermatologist Dr. Sejal Shah will help you deal with issues ranging from chest acne to peeling skin.

Peeling skin

When you apply sunscreen on your face, do not forget to apply it on the area under your T-shirt or your bathing suit. You need to amp up your exfoliating routine if the peeling on your chest is caused by sun exposure. Try using the peel that you use on your face to get rid of the dead cells in the chest area. Here are ways to prevent breasts from sagging naturally.

Redness

Everything from acne to sunburn can cause redness in your chest area. Rosacea can also be a potential culprit. However, the first thing you should do to calm any redness on your skin is to check out your clothing for anything that is irritating your skin. Next, you need to watch your beauty regimen and swap any harsh exfoliants for calming moisturisers.

Acne

Acne and whiteheads often pop up in the area between your breasts due to sweat and friction. If you frequent the gym, your sweaty spandex can clog pores and lead to acne. So wear loose clothing the next time and do not forget to pack salicylic wipes to clean your chest and back after a workout session. Also, make sure that you take a shower after your workout session to get rid of pimple-causing grime.

Discolouration

If the discolouration on your bust is the reason you are not wearing a tank top, a little make-up can help mask any dark spots. You can simply apply some bronzer on both sides of your neck and underneath your collarbone and between your breasts to mask the spots and also give your breasts an instant lift.

Sweaty skin

If your breasts hang low and the area under your breasts get sweaty, just applying some baby powder before wearing your bra can help. Bra liners can also come in handy to absorb the sweat. Get perfect breasts with these 10 tips.

Image source: Shutterstock Images